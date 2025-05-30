Top accolade for Baltimore’s Dede

Dede at the Customs House in Baltimore took home the top honours at this year’s Irish Restaurant Awards, winning the title of ‘Best Restaurant’, while Kinsale’s Saint Francis Provisions were the Munster nominees for the ‘Best Contemporary Irish Cuisine’ award.

Baltimore’s Baba’de was also a Munster finalist, for the ‘Best newcomer’ awards.

The celebrations took place on Monday evening this week at the Clayton Hotel in Dublin.

Overall, John Kelly of the Lady Helen Restaurant at Mount Juliet Estate was awarded the title of ‘Best Chef in Ireland’, and Neven Maguire was also recognised, with the Outstanding Achievement Award.

Speaking on the evening, President of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Seán Collender, said these Irish businesses ‘shine a light on the resilience and creativity that define our industry.

‘Behind every meal served is a team of passionate professionals dedicated to delivering unforgettable experiences.’

Now in its 16th year, the Irish Restaurant Awards received a record breaking 165,000 public nominations for restaurants, cafés and venues across the country this year, the highest in the awards’ history. I

n the lead-up to the national final, regional awards ceremonies were hosted in Kildare, Cork, Sligo and Monaghan.

Each year, funds are raised for chosen charity causes at the All-Ireland final of the Irish Restaurant Awards. This year, substantial funds were raised for both Friends of the Elderly, and Tourist SOS.