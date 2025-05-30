Blow for Cork football as Erika O’Shea heads back to Australia for new AFLW season

CORK must plan for the All-Ireland ladies senior football championship without Erika O’Shea.

The Macroom footballer is returning to Australia for pre-season training with her AFLW club North Melbourne – O’Shea hit the headlines with the Kangaroos last season when they won the Premiership title.

This will be her fourth year with the club in the AFLW, and it means Cork football will be without one of their biggest names for the upcoming championship.

O’Shea played her role in Cork’s promotion from Division 2 of the national football league and also played every minute of the Rebels’ three games in the recent Munster championship. As it turns out, Cork’s loss to Waterford on May 11th was her final game for the county.