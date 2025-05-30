Southern Star Ltd. logo
Sport

Blow for Cork football as Erika O’Shea heads back to Australia for new AFLW season

May 30th, 2025 3:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Blow for Cork football as Erika O’Shea heads back to Australia for new AFLW season Image
Cork footballer Erika O'Shea. (Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile)

Share this article

CORK must plan for the All-Ireland ladies senior football championship without Erika O’Shea.

The Macroom footballer is returning to Australia for pre-season training with her AFLW club North Melbourne – O’Shea hit the headlines with the Kangaroos last season when they won the Premiership title.

This will be her fourth year with the club in the AFLW, and it means Cork football will be without one of their biggest names for the upcoming championship.

O’Shea played her role in Cork’s promotion from Division 2 of the national football league and also played every minute of the Rebels’ three games in the recent Munster championship. As it turns out, Cork’s loss to Waterford on May 11th was her final game for the county.

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support local, trusted journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our sport mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended