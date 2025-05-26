Local Ireland president role for Southern Star MD

Seán Mahon, managing director of The Southern Star, has been elected as the new president of Local Ireland.

Mr Mahon has a long career in newspapers and digital media, having worked in the UK for both national and local media groups for many years before joining The Southern Star in 2009.

He takes over the presidency from Dan Linehan, head of the Irish Times Regionals.

Local Ireland is an association that represents 37 newspapers and their related digital channels across the island of Ireland.

Mr Mahon said the appointment was an honour: ‘I’m looking forward to championing and promoting our industry over the next two years.

In a world of increasing misinformation, trusted media brands are more important than ever for society, and local newspapers consistently score as one of the most highly trusted media.

‘Thanks to our strong brands and combined newspaper and digital audiences, we’re now read by more people than ever before in our history, but we need continued support around several key issues affecting our industry, namely supports via the media commission, Coimisiún na Meán, compensation for the use of our news by global technology platforms, a decent share of government advertising, and reform of our defamation laws.

‘Local newspapers and their talented, creative and highly skilled personnel play a vital role keeping communities across Ireland connected and informed and it’s important we maintain, develop and protect them. We love local!’