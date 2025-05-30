New age-friendly homes in Schull officially opened

The ribbon was cut today on Ard Na Mara, a new housing development prioritising accessibilty and inclusion for older people in Schull.

Cllr Danny Collins, deputising for County mayor Cllr Joe Carroll, officially opened Ard na Mara. The development was delivered by Tuath Housing in partnership with Cork County Council, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, and Schull Community Care Association Ltd.

Ard Na Mara provides 12 single-story homes for older persons, including four one-bedroom and eight two-bedroom houses. Built by Droumleigh Construction, the new homes are adjacent to Mizen Primary Care Centre and are a short walk from the village centre.

This project is the result of many years of sheer determination by local voluntary organisation Schull Community Care Association. The group identified the need for these homes many years ago and set about working with others to make it happen.

Funding for Ard na Mara was secured via the Capital Assistance Scheme through the Department of Housing, Local Government & Heritage, while a portion also came from fundraising activities carried out by Schull Community Care Association.

'Ard na Mara delivers much-needed housing, enabling older people in and around Schull to live in their own area with their established community connections for as long as possible,' said Cllr Carroll.

'I wish to commend Schull Community Care, Tuath Housing and Cork County Council on their collaboration and for turning this idea into reality. I would also like to thank the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage for supporting this scheme. It is through this ongoing collaboration and partnership that we are making a real difference in the lives of older persons in our communities.'

Angela Murphy, vice-chair of Tuath’s Voluntary Board of Directors said that Tuath is delighted to be partnering with Cork County Council, the Department of Housing, and Schull Community Care Association to deliver these homes.

'Age-friendly housing offers an improved quality of life to older persons by supporting their independent living, autonomy, and safety. The provision of age-appropriate housing is an important aspect of Tuath’s delivery programme and we hope that these homes will contribute significantly to tenants’ wellbeing.'

The Schull Community Care Association commented:' Schull Community Care Association has worked for a number of years to raise funds for and build these homes for older people. In 2018, Michael Collins TD approached us and let us know that the Friends of Schull Hospital were working towards the same goal, suggesting we come together to work on this project. It is with great sadness that two central members to the Association, Alyn Fenn and Denis O’Neill passed away before they could see these homes come to fruition. However, today we are delighted that that the ideas of these homes have turned to reality.'