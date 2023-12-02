Trup Trup founder 'thrilled' with ISO award

A BUSINESS based in West Cork that produces videos and commercials in Irish and English has been awarded an international certification award for bilingual excellence in business.

Trup Trup is a start-up media and AI production company and also provides bilingual production services to other companies. Based in Ardgroom, it has been awarded the Q-Mharc Gnó le Gaeilge ISO 9001:2015 certification which recognises bilingual excellence in business.

The certification award was presented to Trup Trup founder Traolach Ó Murchú at an event in Croke Park on November 15th by television personality Mary Kennedy and Foras na Gaeilge chief executive Seán Ó Coinn.

ISO 9001:2015 certification, recognised in 170 countries, is the world’s foremost standard for quality management systems. It is awarded to businesses that demonstrate a commitment to high quality products and excellent customer service. The Q-Mharc component further recognises businesses that evaluate, develop, and capitalise on the use of the Irish language.

'I’m thrilled with this certification,' Mr Ó Murchú said. 'We work hard to provide a good product and always put client-satisfaction at the heart of our decision-making. Regardless of where in the country our clients are based, we are seeing a rising interest in doing business bilingually, whether that’s using a few words of Irish in predominantly English communications, services and products, or clients actually asking us for services or products in Irish.

'The fact that this ISO certification is recognised in so many countries is another boost for the business because we can use it to access new markets abroad.'

Trup Trup’s work can be seen at their website www.truptrup.com.