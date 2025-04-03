Tourism Ireland makes promise to leave US visitors ‘breathless’

Representatives of Cork County Council, who were in New York earlier this month for the St Patrick’s Day period, met with senior executives from Tourism Ireland on Tuesday, March 18th, where they were briefed on Tourism Ireland’s promotional programme in the United States for 2025, which is already in full swing.

St Patrick’s Day offers a unique opportunity for tourism to the island of Ireland and Tourism Ireland in the United States has been rolling out an extensive programme of trade, media and consumer activity to capitalise on Ireland’s heightened profile at this time of year.

The organisation’s ‘Fill your heart with Ireland’ campaign is live in the United States right now, with ads running on TV and digital channels.

Tourism Ireland created a brand new St Patrick’s Day video, welcoming the viewer in to feel the magic of Ireland on St Patrick’s Day with a haunting cover of Breathless by The Corrs, performed by Irish band Lemoncello.

The video includes stunning footage of Ireland and captures the excitement of festivities happening around the island on March 17th. The message is that, while the world goes green on one day of the year, Ireland’s beauty is evergreen, with landscapes and scenery that will leave you breathless.

Tourism Ireland supported Global Greenings once again for St Patrick’s Day 2025 – working with selected iconic landmarks in key tourism markets, including the Empire State Building in New York and the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.