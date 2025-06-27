Business

New bus schedule from Skibbereen to Cork

June 27th, 2025 1:00 PM

New bus schedule from Skibbereen to Cork Image

Public transport between Skibbereen and Cork is set for a boost with the introduction of a new integrated schedule supported by enhanced commercial bus service, Route 230, operated by West Cork Connects, alongside revisions to Bus Éireann’s existing Route 237.

The new schedule aims to enhance access to key services including healthcare, education, and employment.

From June 29th, the new integrated timetable will offer 16 hourly daily services in each direction Monday to Friday, and 12 on weekends.

West Cork Connect’s Route 230 will provide ten daily return services on weekdays and seven on weekends.

Bus Éireann’s Route 237  will have later evening services, seven days a week.

