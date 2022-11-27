Business

Top role for Minane Bridge solicitor

November 27th, 2022 10:05 PM

By Southern Star Team

Susan Martin new president of Dublin Solicitors Bar Association.

A MINANE Bridge woman has been elected president of the Dublin Solicitors Bar Association.

At its recent agm Susan Martin was elected to the position. 

Ms Martin said she was delighted and privileged to serve in the role as the DSBA stood out in ‘its engagement of solicitors in providing voluntary practical timely assistance, guidance and education to practitioners in a spirit of collegiality, supporting and uplifting the profession, making a legal community.’

Ms Martin is a practicing solicitor of over 20 years and principal of Martin solicitors. She is also a serving officer in the army reserve.

