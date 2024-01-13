The Briery Gap seeks top staff

RECRUITMENT for two key roles in the new state-of-the art Briery Gap Cultural Centre in Macroom has already begun ahead of its opening next May.

The facility has been closed since 2016, following a devastating fire, but rebuilding this cultural hub in the heart of the town has been made possible with over €8m in local authority and government funding over the past number of years.

The adjoining library on the ground floor is also due to reopen next year, while the main auditorium has seen its capacity increased to 217 people.

Last September, Mike Ryan was appointed the centre’s first artistic director and he recently announced that they are now hiring an operations and finance manager and a technical manager.

Speaking about the recruiting for these two key roles, Mike said that the Briery Gap will be a multi-disciplinary performance space catering to theatre, cinema, live music, and more.

‘If you are interested in being at the forefront of shaping the future of the artistic and cultural activity in the Lee Valley area and you’re excited by the prospect of working with me in delivering that goal, then take a look at the job description,’ he said.

According to the job description, the role of operations and finance manager will work closely with Mike and the technical manager to oversee day-to-day operations, financial management and administrative functions.

