Sustainable cheese from Inchigeelagh firm

A LOCAL company set up by a West Cork couple is offering sustainable Christmas cheese boxes from their own microherd of animals at markets.

The Lost Valley Dairy, based in Inchigeelagh, will offer six different options of their Christmas Cheese Box. Mike Parle and Darcie Mayland’s cheeses are produced by hand from their own micro-herd of shorthorns and droimeannn cattle.

The couple promote sustainability in their Christmas boxes, with no plastic used in the packaging and all boxes solely comprise their own honey and raw milk cheese. All orders made by December 18th will be delivered between December 19th and 22nd.

Darcie will also be selling these boxes at Skibbereen market on Saturdays throughout December, and Bantry market on December 22nd.