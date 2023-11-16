Sustainability awards for Clonakilty Distillery at Cannes event

Clonakilty Distillery clinched several awards at the Global Drinks Intel ESG Awards 2023, during a ceremony held recently in Cannes, France.

This unique awards programme aims to recognise the accomplishments of drinks companies which are at the forefront of sustainability.

Competing on the international stage against wineries and distilleries from around the globe, Clonakilty Distillery emerged as the sole recipient of awards and commendations in three distinct categories. They clinched the title for best sustainable marketing campaign with their initiative, 'Our sustainability story is happening now, not in 2050.'

Marketing manager Karina Collins said the company opted to set immediate public sustainability goals instead of distant targets. 'We launched this awareness campaign to underscore the significant strides we’ve taken to reduce our carbon footprint and instil sustainability in every facet of our operations. Our aim was to emphasise that climate change is an urgent matter, demanding immediate action from businesses,' she said.

'In an era where businesses face accusations of greenwashing, transparent commitments and tangible results serve as the most potent rebuttal.'

Over the past year, Clonakilty Distillery has spearheaded noteworthy initiatives to fortify its sustainability practices.

Notably, they revamped their bottles, which now weigh 22% less and are made from recycled glass. Additionally, the company phased out single-use plastic from their shipping materials and transitioned to 100% renewable energy for their distillation process.

On the awards night, Clonakilty Distillery were also highly commended for best sustainable spirits and wine products, as well as being named the best sustainable spirits and wine producer of the year. Both awards categories highlight companies that clearly demonstrate their green credentials when it comes to products and overall business practices.

'These awards are a recognition of everyone on our team, as it takes an entire team effort to truly reach these results,' said chief executive Michael Scully. 'At Clonakilty Distillery, sustainability is at the heart of everything we do. We have adopted a grain-to-glass ethos, and oversee every step of the production process, from growing and harvesting our own grains to distilling, maturing, and bottling our spirits on-site.'

Earlier this year, Clonakilty Distillery was also awarded gold Mmembership of Origin Green, the world’s only national food and drink sustainability programme of its kind.

Origin Green, an initiative of Bord Bia, bestows gold membership exclusively on companies that exhibit exceptional yearly performance across key areas such as raw material certification, packaging, energy consumption, emissions, and waste reduction.