Students use TikTok for cash advice

SECONDARY school students are using TikTok to learn about money, a report launched in Cork said.

The survey by the Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS), Money Attitudes and Behaviours of Young People Living in Ireland, was launched by Finance Minister Michael McGrath, and was based on responses from 1,850 secondary school students aged between 15 and 17.

The survey found one in three students learn about money from social media, with TikTok the social network of choice for most. Four out of five shop online and one in 10 never save money.

Almost all (96%) of those surveyed believe it is important to talk about money. ‘Financial education is crucial for children and young people to develop essential life skills,’ said Minister McGrath.