Siobhán follows dad’s lead in new business

A WEST Cork woman is following in her entrepreneurial father’s footsteps by launching her own business.

Siobhán O’Leary, is the founder of SOL Learning, a company specialising in transforming learning experiences through technology and creativity.

‘For almost 50 years, my father, Denis O’Leary, owned and ran O’Leary’s Jewellers,in Skibbereen. Though I have followed in his footsteps, my business has a distinctly digital model. But my venture into the digital realm builds upon the legacy of commitment and exceptional service that my father upheld,’ she said.

With over 13 years in the pharmaceutical sector, she possesses a background in engineering and project management.

After taking time out to raise her family, Siobhán returned to education, completing a Masters in Technical Communication & eLearning.

This qualification, combined with her existing skills, allowed Siobhán to convert traditional learning programmes into engaging digital formats.

She has also successfully completed the Acorns programme which supports female entrepreneurs in rural Ireland to grow their businesses.

The programme, running for six months part-time, is designed to empower early-stage businesswomen like Siobhán.

‘The programme encouraged me to focus on the core elements of my business,’ said Siobhan.

‘The chance to network with other inspiring business women was hugely beneficial,’ she added.’