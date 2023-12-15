SF: Teacher shortages hitting vulnerable kids in West Cork 

VULNERABLE pupils are missing out on essential supports due to teacher shortages, a West Cork election candidate says.

Sinn Féin representative for Cork South West Clare O’Callaghan has called for urgent action to end teacher shortages in Cork South West. She said survey results from educators showed schools facing unacceptable shortages.

‘Too many schools are struggling to find the teachers they need to have fair class sizes and deliver the education that children deserve.

It is not acceptable that schools are being forced into plugging staffing gaps by redeploying special education teachers to cover for absent teachers in mainstream classes,’ she said.

‘This is leaving the most vulnerable pupils without the essential support they need and the education they are entitled to.

The minister must clearly outline to parents and school leaders how she intends to address the “unprecedented” shortfall of more than 800 vacant teaching posts across primary classes in the State.’