Sensational Kids wins €10,000 impact award

A subsidised therapy service based in West Cork has been recognised at the Irish Local Development Network Impact Awards with a €10,000 grant. Sensational Kids is a social enterprise and charity based in West Cork, Kildare, Mayo and Monaghan, and took first place in the medium/large social enterprise category of the Irish Local Development Network Impact Awards. Sensational Kids featured in The Southern Star earlier this month. Educational psychologist Yvonne Lion-Cachet launched the West Cork branch of Sensational Kids last year. She has seen young people aged between seven and seventeen, from all over the country, since the service launched in West Cork late last year. What’s attractive is their subsidised rate of €595 for an assessment, compared to a more typical charge of €835.

Sensational Kids was praised by judges for unwavering dedication to measuring and enhancing the outcomes of therapeutic support services for children and adolescents.

The award and €10,000 grant, underscores Sensational Kids’ commitment to creating profound positive changes in the lives of children and families through therapy services.