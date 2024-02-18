Roisin wins €10k scholarship fund

A BALLYLICKEY student has been chosen as the winner of the Bantry Credit Union Third-Level Education Scholarship for 2023.

Roisin Murphy is the 21st annual winner of the scholarship, which is now worth €10,000 over four years, compared to €6,000 previously.

The chair of Bantry Credit Union, Anna Fitzgerald, presented Roisin with her award. Roisin sat her Leaving Cert last June at Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí and is now studying Law (Pathways) at University College Cork.

Roisin’s parents are Patrick and Marie Murphy. Roisin is an accomplished football player for St Colum’s Ladies Football and Camogie Club, winning both U14 and U16 West Cork Football titles and also played with the Bantry Basketball Club and is a member of the Bantry Bay Ladies RFC U18s who won the Munster Plate competition last year.

The scholarship is awarded following a rigorous process, involving a detailed application, a written submission and an interview. ‘Whoever wins the scholarship will have earned it,’ said Anna.

A panel of independent adjudicators make the decision. Anna thanked these adjudicators, who have served the scholarship scheme since the beginning in 2003: James Kilduff (Munster Technological University), Olive McCarthy (University College Cork) and Denis O’Sullivan (retired deputy principal of Maria Immaculata Community College, Dunmanway).

Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí principal Marian Carey paid tribute to Roisin. ‘Roisin is a credit to herself and her family and we are all very proud of what she has achieved at CPB,’ she said.