Projects get biodiversity funding boost

PROJECTS in West Cork will be supported in their work to protect and promote local plants and wildlife with funding support from Community Foundation Ireland and Government.

The funding is for local groups to work with ecology experts to increase awareness, develop local biodiversity action plans.

Some 11 projects across the county will be supported through private philanthropy from donors to Community Foundation Ireland along with public funding from the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

The projects include an Action Plan for Fountainstown by the Community Association; increasing awareness about wildlife on the Rosscarbery Estuary with the local Tidy Towns; habitat mapping in Bandon to identify areas in need of restoration and protection by the Environmental Action Group; biodiversity booklets explaining plants and wildlife by Clonakilty Tidy Towns; community- based education in Durrus to recognise, monitor and survey wildlife; the development of accessible conservation by the Crann Centre in Ovens, and grassland protection by the Cork Nature Network.

In total over €58,000 is being made available to support the work across Cork.

Minister of State for Nature Malcolm Noonan said the grants are uniquely impactful because they connect community groups with scientific expertise, helping them to better understand their local biodiversity.

‘All of the data they collect is shared with the National Biodiversity Data Centre, making a valuable contribution to citizen science in Ireland,’ said Minister Noonan.

‘While the challenge is great, what is hugely encouraging is the interest, energy, and enthusiasm of the full spectrum of Cork groups answering the call and taking action to protect our plants and wildlife,’ said Community Foundation Ireland chief executive Denise Charlton.