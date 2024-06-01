Port of Cork needs funding for offshore developments

THE Port of Cork needs funding commitments to meet its targets for Offshore Renewable Energy, the Dáil has heard.

Members of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Enterprise, Trade and Employment met with the Port of Cork Company to discuss the future development of the facility.

The Committee delegation, which included chair Maurice Quinlivan TD., Louise O’Reilly TD., Matt Shanahan TD David Stanton TD., Sen Róisín Garvey, and Sen Paul Gavan.

The Port of Cork is the only Irish port currently with planning permission in place to support the growth of the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) industry.

Following this visit, Deputy David Stanton brought the issue up in the Dáil.

He said the Port of Cork must be provided with the necessary funding to see their ORE planning come to fruition. ‘

It’s vital that the planning, which in itself was a huge achievement to secure, comes to fruition and isn’t left to expire because of funding challenges,’ he said.

Commercial Officer Conor Mowlds said Port of Cork has been an energy hub for the southern region of Ireland.’

As we move away from the use of fossil fuels to tackle the impact of climate change, we envisage the Port of Cork will continue to play a key role in facilitating the future energy needs of the country with Cork Harbour as a hub of renewable energy.’

The Port of Cork is the world’s second-largest natural harbour and a key international trade gateway.

It is the key seaport in the south of Ireland and is one of the three Ports of National Significance as designated by National Ports Policy.

The Port of Cork Company (PoCC) is a commercial semi-state company responsible for the broad range of commercial running of Cork harbour as well as the navigation and berthage in the port.

The Port of Bantry comes under the umbrella of the Port of Cork Co.

In 2022, the Ports of Cork and Bantry reported a total consolidated traffic throughput of 10.2 million tonnes.

The PoCC’s direct workforce is 170 staff, however, it supports thousands of jobs through indirect employment through warehouses, hauliers and shipping agents.