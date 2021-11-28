Paul’s idea will help to keep pace with country’s climate targets

A WEST Cork-based company is working to help airlines and the aviation industry monitor and reduce their carbon emissions.

Paul Conroy, who is originally from Laois and is now based in Old Chapel, Bandon, has created Pace, (platform for analysing carbon emissions), a tech system that allows airlines and lessors (aircraft leasing companies) to accurately measure how much carbon their fleets generate.

Paul, who worked for many years with the fintech company Fexco, has now partnered with them and Avocet Risk Management to develop Pace and bring the system to market.

‘Pace collects flight data and then combines this with aircraft information to give a readout per plane, per flight or per fleet on just how any given aircraft is performing when it comes to carbon emissions,’ Paul told The Southern Star.

Paul said that Pace will not only help aviation companies to identify and target where they are producing the most emissions but the tech system will also help them to lower emissions resulting in them being cheaper to finance in future.

‘Pace allows the aviation industry to measure and report on carbon emissions and with this they can access sustainability linked finance,’ Paul said.

The future of air travel is likely to include more taxes with these being linked more closely to carbon output. Paul believes that a system such as Pace may have a role to play in providing accurate data.

‘We are also looking at providing the same level of measured carbon emissions data for shipping and road transportation in the future,’ Paul said.