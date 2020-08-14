Parking in Bandon and Kinsale needs a ‘rethink’

BUSINESSES in Bandon and Kinsale are being urged to give feedback on how their trade has been affected since the suspension of paid parking on their streets.

Paid parking was temporarily suspended in Bandon and Kinsale in May.

Cork South West Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan said: ‘I understand that during lockdown it’s been difficult to assess if the suspension on paid parking has been successful, but if it has led to an increase in footfall and trade, then businesses need to relate that to Cork County Council so they can assess whether reintroducing paid parking is the right decision.

‘I recently had a conversation with a businessman from Limerick city, where they have suspended paid parking. He reported that he was up one third in revenue in July, compared to the same period in 2019.’ Deputy O’Sullivan pointed out that in Clonakilty and Skibbereen there’s a permanent two-hour limit, and no paid parking.

‘Those towns have benefited from that. It’s only fair Bandon and Kinsale operate under the same rules.’