BY MARTIN WALSH

CLONAKILTY Community College TY students Cathal Crowley, Finian Neville and Padraig Twomey have set up Eco Kennels, made from recycled plastics.

For every kennel sold, they donate 20% of the profit to charity. They also make bird houses and cat houses in a range of sizes.

The kennels are on sale at the Friday market in Kennedy Gardens and also in Spillers Lane next to the charity shop.