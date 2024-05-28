Online scammers target store with West Cork outlet

BY DAVID FORSYTHE

CUSTOMERS of a popular West Cork clothing store are being warned to be vigilant online following the appearance on social media of numerous fake advertisements offering discounts and falsely claiming the store will soon be closing down.

Seasalt Cornwall is not closing its store in Clonakilty. But scam adverts on Facebook targeting Clonakilty’s Seasalt Cornwall store state:

‘Due to the closure of our physical stores, we are offering an exclusive 80% off online clearance sale to help move our inventory. This limited-time offer is available this week only. Stock is limited, so act fast before it’s all gone! Don’t miss out!’

The adverts have directed shoppers to a number of fake websites including seasaltcornwalldeals.com; seasalt-cornwall.store; seasaltukmall.com; seasalt-cornwall-shop.com; easaltcornwallsale.shop and others.

The Facebook posts also include fake comments which try to convince unsuspecting shoppers that the deals are genuine

Seasalt’s Clonakilty store opened in 2019 and was the company’s first outlet in the Republic of Ireland. The company also has stores in Kenmare and Westport, as well as more than 60 outlets in the UK and one in New Zealand.

The UK-based company have warned customers to be vigilant as they try to address the scam adverts and issued a statement: ‘If you encounter unauthorised websites and fraudulent social media accounts operating with the appearance of our Seasalt branding and logo, we advise you not to transact or share your details through these channels, and to report and block all fraudulent advertisements.

‘If you would like to browse or purchase a Seasalt product please visit www.seasaltcornwall.com where your details will be processed with our usual high standards of customer care. Alternatively, you can also browse and purchase through our trusted retail partners. In the event that you have placed an order through a site that causes you any concern, we recommend you contact your bank. Be assured we are taking this very seriously and are taking action to get these sites removed.’

A tell-tale sign with scam sites is that buyers are often asked to complete the sale using a money transfer service instead of a secure payment service such as PayPal.

Garda advice is always to use a secure payment service, where refunds are guaranteed.