Skibbereen's The Ludgate Hub offers a lifeline to working parents this summer

A BUSINESS hub in Skibbereen is one of 39 across Cork county, and 385 nationwide, offering a lifeline to working parents this summer.

The Ludgate Hub is part of the Connected Hubs network – offering over 5,000 desks and 620 meeting rooms - which has noticed an upsurge in popularity for its hot-desking service during the school holidays.

‘We see a real increase in demand from parents on holiday who still need to dip into work,’ said Elma Connolly, manager at Ludgate.

‘Many families stretch their time in West Cork over the summer, and having a flexible work space nearby makes that much easier. It lets parents keep up with work while still enjoying proper family time.

‘People book for a half day or a full day—whatever suits. They come in, plug in, and get stuck in. It’s quick and simple.’

With high-speed broadband, quiet booths for video calls, and meeting spaces on site, the restored cinema space is well equipped for those trying to stay on top of things from afar.

‘A lot of them tell us they love being able to finish a call and be on the beach 20 minutes later,’ Elma explained.

‘We’re proud of our heritage and our innovation. We’re here to support local jobs, rural regeneration and sustainable development. There’s a real sense of purpose behind the place.’

Republic of Work on South Mall in Cork city is also seeing a summer surge. Like Ludgate, Republic of Work is known for supporting innovation. Earlier this year, it was named one of the Top 150 Start-up Hubs in Europe by the Financial

Across the county—from Charleville to Goleen, Kiskeam to Youghal—there are 37 more hubs, each offering their own take on flexible, local working.

‘They’re becoming a big part of community life,’ said Stephen Carolan, manager of the Connected Hubs programme.

‘They give people the option to work close to home and offer local businesses affordable space and services. We’re aiming for over 400 hubs on the site by the end of 2025.’

The Connected Hubs initiative is part of the government’s Our Rural Future strategy, delivered by the Western Development Commission with support from the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht. You can find and book a hub space online at www.connectedhubs.ie.