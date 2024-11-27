No progress on redevelopment of Bandon buildings

A BANDON-based councillor has called for plans to be implemented to transform both the Council-owned PTSB building and former library as community hubs as both are currently lying idle. Funding was allocated in 2022 under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund (RRDF) for the library to be re-purposed as an e-hub remote working facility, while the former PTSB Bank on South Main Street was to be converted into a community space with a meeting area. However, no progress has yet to be made on either of the projects.

Cllr Ann Bambury (SD) raised a motion at a recent meeting of the Bandon Kinsale Municipal District about the two buildings and requested a timeline from Council officials for the their transformation, at strategic sites in the town centre.

She pointed out that the old PTSB has been vacant for 10 years and said that the Council must be an example of not holding vacant buildings, especially when their remit ensures vacancy is not an issue in our towns and villages.

‘Taxpayer money demands the highest value and must stand up against public scrutiny in terms of schedule, efficiency and performance,’ said Cllr Bambury. ‘These spaces are at the heart of the community and a vision for any public space or building essentially concerns the activities that will occur there in the future. It should be defined primarily by the people who will live in, work around and use the space, rather than the professionals or public agencies who have ownership and are responsible for planning it.’

She pointed out that there are very few amenities in Bandon and that it is vital that proper public engagement takes place on these two important buildings.

Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) agreed and said it is important that a plan is in place for these two buildings.

Municipal district officer Brian Dunne said that following a review of its property portfolio they will engage with the members. ‘The new Council chief executive is aware of these concerns and it is high up on the agenda,’ he said.

Cllr Bambury said she had hoped for a more elaborated response and said vacancy in Bandon is a huge issue, while Cllr Alan Coleman (Ind) suggested the windows of the old library could be used to showcase art works rather than looking at blank windows.

Mr Dunne said they are open to any groups who would like to undertake such a project.