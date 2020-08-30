New ‘hot desk’ centre for Bantry

Bantry is set to become a focus for local remote workers with the opening later this month of a new hot desk centre.

Along with Cork County Council’s e-commerce business centre located just outside the town, the new remote working space at Bantry Bayworks, located above the local SuperValu and overlooking the bay, is fully equipped with high-speed broadband and 16 spaces for individuals who want to rent a desk, an office for meetings and a secure soundproof booth for phone calls.

‘The new hot desks are all designed with social distancing and Covid-19 regulations in mind,’ Bantry Bayworks chair Neill Clarke told The Southern Star.

‘Since Bantry Chamber began looking at the remote working concept, this was pre-Covid of course, we have had a lot of interest from people who have been living in the area and commuting long distances to work.

‘The hot desks at Bantry Bayworks will allow people to confidently and safely work closer to home and give those who are new to working from home an opportunity to not feel isolated and perhaps network with others who are also living and working in the area.’

The idea began when Neill, who is also president at Bantry Chamber of Commerce, linked up with Grow Remote, a national group set up to support and promote those working remotely.

‘I was aware of a growing number of people in the Bantry area who were working from home for companies such as as Apple, Wayfair and Amazon,’ Neill said.

‘And thanks to Jim O’Keeffe at our local SuperValu, we now have a dedicated, newly equipped office space, for anyone who wants to access a hot desk or an office in our area.’

Bantry Bayworks will open its door on Monday, August 31st and Neill has already received a lot of interest from people in the area.

A desk at the e-centre will cost €20 for a full day or €10 for four hours. And it is open from 8am to 8pm, Monday to Friday.

‘From the very beginning we received nothing but excellent support from our local businesses and organisations in Bantry and beyond,’ Neill said.

‘We want to thank all our sponsors and especially Jim O’Keeffe who has given us a free-of-charge, two-year lease on our space here.

‘Also we want to thank Peter Coppinger at teamwork.com for all his support and John Donworth of Donworth office supplies who outfitted the space.’

For more details call (083) 027 7474 or email [email protected]