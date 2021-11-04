New book on storytelling for business written in West Cork

MEDIA entrepreneur Jack Murray has launched a new book on the art of storytelling which was written in West Cork.

The book entitled ‘The Magic Slice - How to Master the Art of Storytelling for Business’ is driven by real-life stories and case studies, and acts as a clarion call for anyone who needs to find their own ‘magic slice’ —that unique place where what you want to say is exactly what your audience wants to hear.

Jack is a regular visitor to Barleycove and wrote much of the book in the late summer and early autumn of 2020.

‘The lockdown was the final spur I needed to get writing and finish this book. The idea had been in my head for years, but like many people, I couldn’t get around to committing it to paper. The simple thing of having nothing else to do for months was the kick I needed. The quietness and solitude around Goleen, Crookhaven, and Barleycove was a huge help.’

Jack grew up in a small family farm supplies business in Ballinasloe run by his parents.He says this book and his career in storytelling were inspired by a story his father told him as a child. ‘As children, we were often told about our great grandfather John Murray. He was one of nine children struggling to survive on a small 29-acre farm in Roscommon in the 1880s. At 29 years of age, he left for America to make enough money to save the family farm.

‘He returned some years later with an idea to start a business as a general merchant in the town – that business is still thriving today and run by my mother and brother. That story has fascinated me all my life and guided me towards a career helping others to tell their story and inspired me to write this book,’ he added.

Key aspects of book include how to lock in creativity and use it every day.

It is available worldwide on Amazon.