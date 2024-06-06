Network West Cork names its businesswomen of the year

THE businesswomen’s networking organisation Network Ireland West Cork (NIWC) hosted its Businesswoman of the Year awards at a special lunch event in Inchydoney Island Lodge and Spa.

The awards are designed to recognise the achievements of women across the professional and entrepreneurial spectrum.

The winners were: Emerging Businesswoman (sponsored by RH Vintage Interiors): Majella Galvin, DNG Galvin; Established Businesswoman (sponsored by High-Resolution Office Supplies): Elaine Doolan, Fusion Home; Solo Businesswoman (sponsored by Noel Deasy Cars): Susan Collins Duggan, Theatre Tricks Drama & Communications; Creative Professional (sponsored by Fusion Home): Aislinn Horgan, By Aislinn Micropigmentation Studio; Shining Star Employee (sponsored by HealyCornelius Design): Mary Cadogan, O’Donnell Design, Skibbereen; Networker of the Year (sponsored by Virgin Media Business): Anna Groniecka, Anna Groniecka Photography.

Speaking about the awards and lunch event held at Inchydoney Hotel, Sandra Maybury, president of Network Ireland West Cork said the awards are one of her year’s highlights. ‘Women in business from all over West Cork, both self-employed and employees, have shared their stories by entering, and we are delighted with the entry levels,’ she said.

‘It’s fantastic to see each of our branch winners progress to the next round, as they will represent West Cork at the national Network Ireland Businesswoman of the Year Awards in Kilkenny in September.’

She said it was an honour to celebrate with them.

The judges for the awards included: Aisling Riordan of Global Shares; Declan Daly of AIB; Niall Healy of HealyCornelius Design Consultancy and Lisa Finn, Local Enterprise Office (LEO), Cork North & West.

The official partner for the awards was AIB, and the event sponsor was LEO Cork North & West.