National award for Majella Galvin

BANDON estate agent Majella Galvin has been honoured with the prestigious Outstanding Leader in Property Award at the National Property Awards.

Hosted by broadcaster Ivan Yates, the awards brought together over 400 industry professionals to celebrate excellence in both residential and commercial sectors across Ireland.

The event recognised outstanding organisations and individuals who are shaping the future of the property industry.

Director of DNG Galvin Estate Agents, Majella was lauded for her pursuit of excellence, innovation, and leadership, which have set new standards within the industry.

‘I am very passionate about the industry and pour my heart and soul into everything I do. Winning this is a dream come true,’ she said.