Business

National award for Majella Galvin

March 27th, 2024 10:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Majella Galvin, receives the Outstanding Leader in Property Award at the National Property Awards 2024, Intercontinental Hotel, Dublin. (Photo: Damien Eagers)

Share this article

BANDON estate agent Majella Galvin has been honoured with the prestigious Outstanding Leader in Property Award at the National Property Awards.

Hosted by broadcaster Ivan Yates, the awards brought together over 400 industry professionals to celebrate excellence in both residential and commercial sectors across Ireland.

The event recognised outstanding organisations and individuals who are shaping the future of the property industry.

Director of DNG Galvin Estate Agents, Majella was lauded for her pursuit of excellence, innovation, and leadership, which have set new standards within the industry.

‘I am very passionate about the industry and pour my heart and soul into everything I do. Winning this is a dream come true,’ she said.

*****

Subscribe to our email mailing list for the best of West Cork straight to your inbox

Click here to sign up to our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended