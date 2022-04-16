Mixing it up at Clon’s extended co-working hub

A COMPUTER workspace in the heart of Clonakilty has just been extended to meet demand.

Mix Coworking reopened this month in a new location at Wolfe Tone Street in Clonakilty, offering an 18-desk workspace complete with sitting and standing desks, ergonomic chairs, plugs, USB charging docks, desk panelling, and private soundproof phone booths.

‘It is designed for computer work and created to feel uniquely different to home and the office,’ said Rachel Kelleher, who owns and runs the enterprise with her husband Michael Kote.

On the first-floor the office space feels restful with lots of plants, exposed beams and high ceilings, while downstairs there is cafe-style casual seating for light work, lunches and breaks and a fully equipped kitchen.

Mix, as it is known for short, is open from 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday, but it can be made available 24/7 on request. There is also a pay as you go ‘hot desk’ option for €18 a day plus Vat.

The interior fit-out was part-funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development. This was provided through the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and was administered by the Leader 2014 – 2020 programme, with the support of the West Cork LAG and Secad Partnership CLG.

Both Rachel and Michael, who is from California, have worked remotely since 2014, and are passionate about the benefits of coworking and blended working for the individual, businesses, and companies involved.

The couple are now planning phase two, which will include an event space and a meeting room, as well as providing individual, own-door offices.

For further information email: [email protected]