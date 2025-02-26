Cynthia Ní Mhurchú blasts Council reply on city traffic

IRELAND South MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú has described a reply she received from Cork city chief executive Valerie O’Sullivan over her concerns about traffic in Cork city as ‘lacking urgency.’

She previously raised the issue and wrote to Ms O’Sullivan about the impact severe traffic congestion was having on the economy in Cork city and the surrounding region.

This was prompted by a global study by sat-nav company TomTom, which found that Cork is more congested than London, Toronto or Rome.

‘I was expecting an action plan. Instead I got a reply that told there is no urgency in City Hall in relation to Cork’s traffic gridlock,’ said Cynthia.

‘At least once a week I get a WhatsApp from a constituent showing me pictures of them sitting in their cars in gridlock on Cork roads. It is having an impact on Cork businesses, people going to work and emergency services.’

Ní Mhurchú, a member of the EU transport committee, has backed calls for the introduction of new high-tech traffic cameras that can manage traffic flows, catch motorists who are blocking yellow boxes and illegally use bus lanes.

She has also called on the Council to implement a new traffic management plan which includes the quick removal of cars after minor accidents.

Ní Mhurchú has called on Cork City Council to consider commissioning a report on the measures that can be taken to alleviate traffic congestion in the city urgently.