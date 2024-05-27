McKennas chow down for new soup award

RENOWNED West Cork food enthusiasts John and Sally McKenna will help lead a search for Ireland’s best chowder, and local restaurants are already contenders.

The search is part of the SOUPerb Awards, which is being run with Cully & Sully, and aims to discover the establishment that serves Ireland’s most exceptional bowl of chowder.

The public can cast their vote for Ireland’s best chowder.

Then, at the end of the summer, Cullen ‘Cully’ Allen and Colum ‘Sully’ O’Sullivan will join the McKennas to select a group of finalists.

Entries have already started coming in, with nominations for West Cork eateries including Hayes of Glandore, Fishy Fishy, The Spaniard, The Bulman, Man Friday in Kinsale, The Mills in Ballyvourney and O’Sullivans in Crookhaven.

Voters can register the place they think deserves nomination.

The four judges will then take the road to visit the finalists and sample some chowders before deciding the winner.

‘We invite the nation to participate in the search for the ultimate bowl of chowder, regardless of whether it’s served in a pub, catering truck, hotel, café, or restaurant,’ said Cullen

Allen.

‘This is an essential part of any Irish road trip or summer holiday, and we are excited to embark on this tasting adventure.’

To enter the competition, individuals can visit the website at www.cullyandsully.com or pick up one of Cully and Sully’s limited-edition soup tubs and follow the instructions provided.

The McKennas will place a special emphasis on sustainable practices during the search for the best chowder, with minimal waste, and using local ingredients, including seaweeds and foraged shoreline foods.

A proper chowder is a complete meal, served with only brown soda bread and butter, the McKennas explained.