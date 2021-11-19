Local leaders nominated for top honours

Business

November 19th, 2021 5:50 PM

By Southern Star Team

Dr Jason van der Velde of West Cork Rapid Response

WEST Cork is well represented in the prestigious LIFT leadership awards.

LIFT Ireland is a social enterprise that works to build positive leadership skills in communities across Ireland. Its annual awards celebrate everyday leaders at all levels of Irish society.

Those shortlisted are people from across Ireland who have demonstrated great personal leadership, making a difference to the people around them and influencing Ireland for the better.

They range from doctors  to secondary school students and community volunteers.

Among them is Dr Jason van der Velde of West Cork Rapid Response (pictured) who has been nominated in the innovation and adaptability category.

Clonakilty resident Barbara Nugent, Network Ireland Cork, has been nominated in the listening category.

Rob Quinn, Bank of Ireland, has been nominated in the resilience category; while Mary Murphy, Ballinhassig has been nominated in the determination category.

