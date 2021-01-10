Local charities to get share of €50,000 community grant

Almost 50 Cork charities and community groups will benefit from funding from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s €50,000 community partnership grant.

Among the local deserving projects announced by the Currabinny-based global life sciences company are Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery; Covers of Comfort, a group who knit and crochet covers for those going through chemotherapy; and Shine Centre for Autism.

Originally set at €45,000, the Thermo Fisher Scientific Community Partnership Grant increased to over €50,000 due to the volume and calibre of applicants. The grant is divided between local community groups in Cork’s Lower Harbour along with charitable causes close to the hearts of employees.

Des Burke, Director of Finance at Thermo Fisher Scientific said: ‘There are 49 deserving charities set to benefit from the Community Partnership Grant — 45 from Cork’s Lower Harbour and four national charities voted by employees.

‘Each of the chosen recipients bring about real change and make a tangible impact with what they do.’

The local causes include 10 family and children’s resource groups: Carrigaline Family Support Centre, Alex’s Adventure, Mahon Family Resource Centre, Crosshaven Active Retired, Ringaskiddy ARA, YMCA, Carrigaline Men’s Shed, Carrigaline Choral Group, Owenabue Brownies, and 55th Cork Carrigaline Scout Group.

There are seven community initiatives: Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery, Shine Centre for Autism, Covers of Comfort, Carrigaline Community First Responders, Order of Malta Carrigaline, St Vincent de Paul Monkstown, and Carrigaline Lions Club.

There are also six educational groups and schools and local Tidy Towns orgainsations included. Passage West Ladies Football Blitz, Crosshaven Pitch & Putt Club, Crosshaven Rugby Club, Crosshaven AFC, Shamrocks Ladies Football Club, Ballygarvan GAA, Hibernian AFC, Tracton Camogie Club, Carrigaline Rugby Football Club, Carrigaline Hurling & Football Club, Carrigaline United AFC, Carrigaline Camogie Club, Passage AFC and Tracton GAA Club are among the 14 sporting clubs to receive funding.

Funding has also been granted to Sailability Kinsale towards the cost of a Hansa 303, a boat suitable for inclusion training for participants with disabilities.