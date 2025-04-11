Local AIB branches are now autism-friendly and inclusive

All 170 AIB branches around Ireland, including those in Clonakilty, Skibbereen, Bantry, Bandon, Dunmanway, and Kinsale, are now accredited to ensure they are as accessible and inclusive as possible for those with autism as AIB has partnered with the charity, AsIAm, and received accreditation from the charity.

The sensory environments of the banks have been enhanced to include changes in lighting that make the public areas of the buildings warmer and more accessible.

Dedicated quiet spaces as well as sensory kits are also available at each location, and sensory maps are provided on the website showing the layout of each of the AIB branches.

Emma Connolly, occupational therapist and owner of Clonakilty-based Flourish and Be, an inclusive hair salon, welcomed the move.

‘By becoming AsIAm accredited, and implementing small yet meaningful changes, they are creating a more welcoming environment that helps autistic people feel valued and supported in their everyday banking experiences.

I know that for my customers and their families, it will make a real difference for them in the branch,’ she said.

AsIAm’s ceo Adam Harris said they were ‘absolutely delighted’ to see AIB become the first Irish financial institution to take the ‘landmark step toward true inclusion and accessibility, ensuring that autistic individuals and their families can navigate everyday banking with confidence, dignity, and understanding.’