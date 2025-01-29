Kinsale's Rare at Blue Haven crowned Ireland's best fine dining restaurant

WEST Cork remains Ireland's food capital, as Rare at Blue Haven in Kinsale has been crowned as Ireland's best fine dining restaurant at the Virgin Media Gold Medal Awards.

Rare at Blue Haven is located in the Blue Haven Hotel and added the prestigious title to continue the growth of the restaurant's reputation, after it earned a place in the 2024 Michelin Guide last year.

Judged by industry experts, the Virgin Media Gold Medal Awards recognise and reward excellence in hospitality and catering operations across Ireland. The judging panel reviews a set of criteria including a blind site inspection to decide the winners of each category. Winners were announced on Tuesday, January 28th at a black-tie event held in The Galmont Hotel & Spa in Galway.

'We are honoured to receive this award for Best Fine Dining Restaurant at the awards,' said Meeran Manzoor, the restaurant's executive chef. 'We are grateful to our incredible team, and loyal guests who make it all possible. Another great start to the year for us in Rare.'

Rare at Blue Haven opened in 2020 and has received numerous prestigious awards over the past five years. The team at the Kinsale restaurant pride themselves on a menu featuring seasonal, locally sourced ingredients with delicate flavours influenced by chef Meeran’s Tamil Nadu heritage.