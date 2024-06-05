Kinsale native and former Eli Lilly boss gets achievement award

THE former executive director of EIi Lilly’s global engineering headquarters who played an important role in Ireland’s Covid response has been honoured for his achievements over more than four decades as a biopharmaceutical pioneer.

Eamon Judge from Kinsale accepted the Outstanding Achievement award from Biopharmachem Ireland, the Ibec group representing the biopharma and chemical sectors, at a gala dinner at Fota Island Resort. Eamon recently retired after a 43-year career in the industry.

During his career, Eamon represented Lilly on the governance council of BiopharmaChem Ireland (BPCI). He subsequently served as president for two terms of the Ireland affiliate of the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering, as well as chairing the European Affiliate Council.

He also founded and led the Covid Alliance, a pan-industry, academia, and state agency response in support of the HSE during the pandemic.

‘I am very honoured to accept this recognition from my colleagues and friends in the Irish biopharma sector. Over the past four decades I have seen the sector thrive and develop the skills and capabilities to establish Ireland as a preeminent global hub for life sciences,’ he said.

‘The collaboration I have witnessed between the commercial, academic and state sectors in Ireland is unique globally and is key to the sector’s future success. Millions of patients around the world have benefited from the immense talents of team members and leadership of the biopharma sites all over Ireland.’

He paid tribute to his former colleagues in Lilly Kinsale ‘who have been so pivotal in assisting me and my family during my career’.

Brian Killen, digital transformation lead at MSD manufacturing and chair of BioPharmaChem Ireland, noted Eamon also has a keen interest in areas such as sustainability and education, overseeing the construction of Ireland’s largest ‘private wire’ solar farms at Lilly’s site in Ireland.

‘Within education, his involvement in Munster Technological University and his long-standing interest in youth science, including over 20 years of coaching students participating in the Annual BT Young Scientist Exhibition, make him a worthy recipient of this award.’

Dr Sinead Keogh, director of BioPharmaChem, said the entire sector is all the better for the contributions Eamon made through his career.