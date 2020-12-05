Kinsale jeweller puts NYC spotlight on our goldsmiths

A New York-based jewellery designer originally from Kinsale has put the spotlight on her home country’s goldsmithing tradition.

Since moving from Kinsale to the ‘Big Apple’, Mary Enright has exhibited her work as part of New York City Jewellery Week in both 2018 and 2019. She has also worked for design houses including Tiffany & Co, and is on the leadership board of the Women’s Jewellery Association in New York.

This year, with the Jewellery Week events taking place virtually, Mary curated a Made in Ireland event. ‘I wanted to take the opportunity this year to shine a spotlight on Ireland, and Marie Therese Walker was the first person I thought of when curating this event. Marie Therese is an exceptional goldsmith and designer; I have been an admirer of her work and creativity for more than 15 years.’

The event showcases Marie Therese’s studio and jewellery, and visitors are taken on a journey to her workshop in Nenagh. Mary talks to Marie Therese about her career, her jewellery, and her love of goldsmithing. Mary is already planning next year’s project.

‘I would love to have a Made In Ireland event at next year’s show, with jewellers from Ireland exhibiting in person as part of New York City Jewellery Week. We have world class designers and makers and this would be an incredible platform for them to showcase their work.’