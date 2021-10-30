Kevin gets top DAA position

THE Dublin Airports Authority has appointed Kevin Cullinane as the company’s new group head of communications. Kevin was head of communications at Cork Airport for the past seven years and prior to that, was Cork Airport’s head of aviation marketing.

He is currently the chairman of the Airport Council International (ACI) Europe Communications Forum after being elected to the position in February 2020.

He has been a member of Cork Chamber’s transport and infrastructure and public affairs committees, sits on the regional executive committee of IBEC – the Irish Business and Employers Federation and has served as a director of Visit Cork, the regional business and consumer tourism body.

In 2005, Kevin served as world president of Junior Chamber International, the worldwide network of young business leaders and entrepreneurs. He holds an honours business studies degree in marketing from UL.