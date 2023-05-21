It’s full steam ahead for Cape Clear’s fast ferry

CAPE Clear Ferries has added a new 200-passenger fast ferry to its fleet for the summer.

The Carrig Aonair is certified to carry 200 passengers and is designed to withstand unpredictable Irish weather conditions.

It will take passengers around the iconic Fastnet Rock Lighthouse with panoramic 360 degree views from both inside and out, with large saloon windows to enjoy the view and seating for 100 passengers inside.

The Fastnet tour has been named among the top tours in Ireland by National Geographic and has topped the bill as an outstanding West Cork maritime tourism experience.

Fáilte Ireland has also featured footage of one of the company’s ferries rounding the Fastnet Rock in its national and international television ads.

The business has also received accolades for the tour over the years, including the Wild Atlantic Way’s Tourism Business of the Year, most recently in 2022.

Karen Cottrell from Cape Clear Ferries said: ‘There is always great excitement and anticipation ahead of our regular schedule launches at the beginning of the summer season, but this year we are thrilled to have the option to provide faster and more frequent tours around the famous Fastnet Rock – the tallest and widest rock lighthouse in Ireland and the UK.

‘Passengers can also then visit the picturesque Cape Clear island and the Queen of Carbery’s hundred isles, while those who want to take the tour as the sun sets can avail of our hugely popular twilight tours, which return this year.’

She said they are ‘privileged to have a loyal and experienced crew with a core of lifelong seafarers from the locality and with a deep sense of commitment to the community they serve.’