Hotel launches charity giveaway to win dream wedding

CARRIGALINE Court Hotel has announced a giveaway which could see couples win the wedding day of their dreams while supporting a good cause, for just €20.

The hotel has been a long-standing supporter of Cork’s Rainbow Club – a charity which has been helping local families, children and young people living with autism spectrum disorders by providing them with a wide range of services and support– and have hosted their annual Rainbow Masquerade Ball event over the past 10 years.

Unable to host the ball this year as a result of Covid-19, the hotel was keen to offer their support to the charity again by hosting a fundraiser.

However, they also decided it was also time to give back to couples across Cork and beyond who were denied the opportunity to have their big day as a result of the pandemic – and so the ‘Win a Wedding’ competition package was born.

Couples can purchase tickets for €20 each to be entered into a draw for a chance to win the grand prize – with all proceeds from the raffle going directly to the Rainbow Club.

The prize, which is transferrable, has a total value of over €10,000, and includes a four-course meal for 100 guests. In addition to this, a prosecco drinks reception, wedding cake, bridal bouquet, DJ and complimentary hotel bedrooms.

Manager Jerry Healy said: ‘We wanted to come up with a way of maintaining support for the charity while at the same time offering people a chance to make their own dreams, or dreams of their friends and family come true, by winning a fantastic wedding package delivered by the team at the Carrigaline Court Hotel.’

For tickets and more details see carrigcourt.com/win