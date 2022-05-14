Historic day with opening of Macroom training centre

MACROOM’S College of Further Education and Training’s Sullane Centre has been officially opened.

The formal opening marked over six decades of delivering education services to the community and greater region since they were first established by St Vincent De Paul with the assistance of the then County Cork Vocational Education Committee (now Cork Education and Training Board.)

Opening the centre, Cllr Gobnait Moynihan recalled the progression of adult education and further education services provided by the centre over the years and paid tribute to Cork Education and Training Board for their continued investment and commitment to improving educational opportunities within the Macroom community.

She added: ‘I would like to commend director of further education and training John Fitzgibbons and chief executive Denis Leamy, acknowledging this visible investment to provide a high standard of premises to deliver quality further education and training services locally.

‘This event marks the next step of this journey and once again demonstrates Cork ETB’s commitment to Macroom or more accurately, the Sullane Valley region, to provide quality Further Education and Training opportunities tailored to the learning needs of local the community.’

A mural was also unveiled at the event which commemorates the death of Art Ó Laoighre in the 18th century.