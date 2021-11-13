Hike in robotic parlours due to a lack of labour

WEST Cork looks set for mass growth in robotic milking machines due to a lack of labour, and increased awareness of work/life balance.

That’s according to Paul Kirwan of GEA Farm Technologies whose has partnered with McCarthy Dairy Services in West Cork.

Colm McCarthy said that he and his team are delighted to have partnered with GEA (previously known as WestFalia Separators) and they look forward to enhancing their products and services for the dairy farmers in the area.

‘Luke McCarthy and myself have been busy maintaining and servicing dairy farm equipment for farmers across West Cork, with an emphasis on thorough and efficient milking parlour servicing, leading to improved milk quality and less break-downs,’ Colm said.

‘Having gained substantial experience from my time working with other dairy services companies and as Luke studied robotics and automation in college prior to his current role, we believe the GEA products are second to none and we look forward to working hand in hand with the guys in Ballincollig to offer the dairy farmers in West Cork first class products and services.’

Paul added: ‘From GEA Farm Technologies Ireland viewpoint we are delighted to have partnered up with a dealer who has the same passion and focus for the industry backed by superb technical expertise. We started talking to Colm about 12 to 18 months ago as we were looking for a service partner for conventional milking machines. However, after meeting with Colm and Luke we recognised a potential partner for our Dairy Robot (AMS) side of the business.’

‘Colm and his team are working on two AMS installations, supported by our Cork Solution Centre and our technical support team. I personally see a mass growth in West Cork for robots with lack of labour and family time being two of the key factors,’ Paul concluded.