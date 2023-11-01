Highest ever entries for Star's Business Awards

THE Southern Star’s ‘West Cork Business and Tourism Awards’, in partnership with Carbery, have received an unprecedented response this year, with the highest number of entries ever received.

Over 80 local businesses have submitted entries across eight diverse award categories, showcasing the remarkable business talent that exists within West Cork.

‘We’re thrilled with the level of entries this year, the highest we’ve ever had since we launched the awards in 2018,’ said Seán Mahon, managing director of The Southern Star.

‘It shows the esteem and credibility that these awards are held in by the West Cork business community. Thank you to every business that has entered and we wish you all good luck for the rest of the process.’

The range of categories recognises the outstanding achievements and contributions of all types of businesses in West Cork with the awards serving as a platform to celebrate businesses and individuals who have demonstrated excellence and success in their respective fields.

With entries now closed, the panel of judges will undertake the task of selecting a shortlist of finalists. The judges will review all entries and select three finalists in each category, based on their achievements, innovation and commitment to their business. The 24 finalists will then present to the judges and their fellow finalists during a ‘pitch night’, sponsored by OfficeMaster, which will take place at Ludgate, Skibbereen on Tuesday, December 6th.

Each finalist will have three minutes to impress the judges and persuade them why their business should win the category outright.

The awards ceremony and gala lunch will be held at The West Cork Hotel in Skibbereen on Friday, February 2nd, 2024 where the winners in each category will be revealed and celebrated.

The overall ‘West Cork Business of the Year 2023’ will also be revealed.

The Southern Star West Cork Business and Tourism Awards, in partnership with Carbery are a testament to the resilience, creativity, and dedication of businesses and individuals in the region.

The awards are an opportunity to showcase the best of West Cork’s business and tourism sector, reflecting the ongoing commitment to excellence and growth.