Have your say on aviation’s future

AIRPORT passengers at Cork Airport have been urged to make their voices heard when the European Commission carries out its public consultation on guidelines for state aid for airports and airlines.

The consultation is due to close on Tuesday, October 8th, and submissions can be made online via the European Commission’s Public Consultations portal. Ireland South MEP Billy Kelleher said it’s essential that Ireland’s voice is heard in this conversation.

‘Ireland, as an island member state, relies heavily on air connections for tourism, business, and general-interconnectivity with the rest of the EU, the UK, and other markets. The purpose of the revision is to align the guidelines with overarching principles of the Green Deal while still preserving connectivity and supporting competition in the aviation sector.

‘There are now only three island member states; Ireland, Cyprus, and Malta - all relatively small countries in terms of size and population.

‘Our regional airports in Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Donegal and Knock cannot be left behind. While lifting the cap in Dublin airport is necessary, we must be creative in how we use our other airports to support the needs of the economy and of our people. I urge everyone with an interest in Ireland’s aviation sector and continued connectivity to the EU and the rest of the world to take part in this consultation.’