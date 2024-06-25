Hardworking students graduate with hardware retail certificates

THE Hardware Association Ireland (HAI) has hosted a graduation ceremony for this year’s cohort who have completed the HAI certificate in hardware retail & merchanting.

The Hardware Association Ireland (HAI) represents hardware retailers, builders’ merchants, and manufacturers.

The HAI certificate in hardware retail & merchanting is a programme designed to equip employees in the industry with the skills and knowledge for successful careers in the hardware sector.

The curriculum covers critical areas such as customer service, sales techniques, product knowledge, and operational efficiency, preparing students to meet and exceed industry standards.

One of the students was Michael Kershaw from McMahon’s Builders Providers in Dunmanway, whose manager Felicity Weck accepted his certificate of completion on his behalf at HAI’s offices in Rathcoole, Co Dublin.

Felicity was joined by colleagues from other McMahons branches nationwide.

The graduates have all completed nine months of hard work and on-the-job learning.

‘Each student has shown remarkable dedication to their professional development. These awards highlight their exceptional talents and commitment to excellence in the hardware industry,’ said Aoife Kinsella O’Reilly, co-ordinator of the HAI certificate.

The certificate includes specially designed product knowledge modules on heating and plumbing, paints, insulation, roofing products, timber products and cement delivered by Octabuild members – Dulux Paints, Etex Ireland, Glennon Brothers, Grant Engineering, Gyproc, Irish Cement, Kingspan Insulation, and Wavin Ireland.