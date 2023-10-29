Georgina Campbell awards for Dunmore House and Casey’s

DUNMORE House, Clonakilty has won this year’s ‘memorable experience’ prize at the Georgina Campbell Awards 2023

Casey’s of Baltimore, meanwhile, won the ‘three-star Hotel of the Year’ in what is Ireland’s longest-running food and hospitality awards, celebrating 25 years this year.

The Georgina Campbell Guide is a family-run, hospitality guide. Her awards are compiled based on anonymous visits, and this year focused particularly on ‘genuine hospitality, consistency, innovation and good value.’

Peter Barrett, general manager at Dunmore House said they were thrilled with this award.

‘It’s a huge honour, and testament to our team who work so hard to create memorable experiences for all of our guests, so I’m really just accepting this award on their behalf and I’m delighted to do so,’ he said.

Writing about Dunmore House, Ms Campbell said the ‘wonderful location is the biggest USP [unique selling point] of course, but there’s plenty else to keep you here.’

‘Everything is always immaculate yet homely and the dining experience is outstanding in a lovely low-key way. Delicious home produce, just in from the clifftop gardens (really worth visiting) is cooked with finesse but allowed to be itself. A simple pleasure on a recent visit was a gorgeous side, a bowl of boiled potatoes which, we all agreed, were a treat just like sweets. And why are potatoes like this so rare now? All round, a highlight of our year. And it’s pet-friendly too,’ she said.

Casey’s of Baltimore said they were ‘privileged’ to be recognised.

‘Thank you to Georgina Campbell for this fantastic award and thank you to all our employees for all their hard work in making this possible, as well as our very loyal customers,’ said a spokesperson.