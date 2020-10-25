Garden centre expanding with a Covid-friendly outdoor sales area

Phase three-of-four of a development plan for Skibbereen Garden Centre has been announced.

Mark Lee, who manages the family business at Tragumna Road, said the latest phase will create a new outdoor sales area.

Phase one, the building of an entirely new shop, was completed in 2015, while phase two, the building of an outdoor sales area at the side of shop, was completed at the start of May 2020, and gave the Skibbereen business an advantage when it came to complying with Covid-19 guidelines.

Phase three, which is expected to be finalised by March 2021, will see old polytunnel structures at the rear of the premises removed and the creation of an additional outdoor sales area, which will also be in compliance with NPHET guidelines.

Mark confirmed to The Southern Star that business had been steadily increasing over the last two years, but it increased dramatically during the coronavirus lockdown as more and more people turned to their gardens for recreational purposes as well as growing their own salads and vegetables.

Phase four, the creation of a new office, staff room, and large storage area for deliveries, is not expected to take place until 2023.

In the meantime, the garden centre is planning to up its own green credentials by installing a rainwater harvesting system, as well as solar panels, both of which have planning permission.

Aside from the obvious need to socially distance, Mark said, ‘The outdoor salerooms allow people to shop in comfort even on the wettest days.’