Fernhill House has its own ‘garden’ gin

THIS year marks the O’Neill family’s 75th year at Fernhill House Hotel & Gardens in Clonakilty and to celebrate they’ve launched their new Fernhill Garden Gin.

It’s inspired by the hotel’s gardens and made from their own flowers and locally foreaged botanicals.

Gearóid O’Neill, who is one of the fourth generation of the O’Neill family at Fernhill, and is the hotel bar manager said: ‘This is our 75th year here so we wanted to mark it with something special. We chose to create a gin inspired by our gardens with a unique West Cork flavour that has a superior quality like the service at Fernhill.’

Neil O’Neill said the gin has floral notes, with hints of lavender and citrus and revealed they have also created their own locally sourced gin glasses.

The bottle design was influenced by Fernhill’s standing as an historic country house.