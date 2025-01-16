Event on making best use of time

STRATEGIES for making the most of your time at work will be revealed at a special Network Ireland West Cork event at the Clonakilty Park Hotel on Wednesday January 22nd.

Female business owners will learn from speaker Niamh Moynihan, founder of A Better Workday and host of The Better Workday podcast.

Niamh is an expert in helping individuals and teams create space in their busy schedules.

The event is hosted by Network Ireland West Cork and its new president Anna Healy, founder of Anna Healy Coaching, and will follow on the network’s theme for 2025 of ‘building capacity’. ‘Building capacity means growing your ability to do more, handle more, and achieve more,’ said Anna. ‘It’s like strengthening a muscle – you work on developing the skills, knowledge, resources, and mindset you need to reach your goals and overcome challenges.’

The event begins at 7pm on January 22nd. It is free to attend for Network Ireland members while tickets cost €25 for non-members. For registration see the West Cork branch page of networkireland.ie