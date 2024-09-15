Eco-conscious café owners invite public to enjoy a Cupán

A COLLECTIVE of eco-conscious Clonakilty café owners have come together to produce, Cupán, a sustainable West Cork cup, made from recycled paper cups.

Revel, Wazzy Woo, and Pike Deli in the town as well as the Fish Basket in Long Strand have collaborated on this project, which they hope will reduce single use paper cup waste.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Aisling O’Leary of Revel on McCurtain Hill, said that what started out as chat between them earlier this year has grown into Cupán, a simple solution to single-use waste.

‘Deposit return cup schemes have been tested in the past, but they don’t always stick. While they offer convenience, some become part of the problem that they’re meant to solve. With Cupán, we’re keeping things simple and effective: buy once, use forever,’ said Aisling.

‘Cupán isn’t just a cup. It’s a collective effort, sourced sustainably and sold at cost price. It’s a durable, high-quality product made to last and it’s a small, meaningful step towards reducing the amount of waste that goes into landfill every day.’

Cupán’s logo was designed by Katy May O’Sullivan and Aisling said the support and feedback from customers has been tremendous and they are showing a genuine interest in partaking.

‘The name represents the beverage but also the ‘vibe’ when a friend invites you into their home for ‘a cupán’. Our businesses not only offer a service, but we wholeheartedly believe in a sense of community. Each of the businesses has invested a significant amount of money in the hope we would cover our costs and help support the environment. We didn’t receive third party or government funding for this initiative.’

Their catchy but important tag line reminds purchasers that their cup ‘was made from waste to end waste’.

Coffee and tea lovers have the option of purchasing an 8oz cup for €11 or a 12oz cup for €13 and it boasts a 100% leakproof trust-lock lid and a 360-degree rim.

Cupán is designed to last for at least 10 years being fully recyclable at end of life.